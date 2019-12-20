The Crest Ridge girls pulled away late to secure a 42-26 win over Cole Camp on Thursday, Dec. 19.
The Lady Cougars led from the onset, staking out a 14-10 lead in the first quarter. Crest Ridge doubled up the Lady Bluebirds 8-4 in the second quarter to hold an eight point lead at the break.
An even 6-6 third quarter led to Crest Ridge putting the game out of reach in the final frame, outscoring Cole Camp 14-6 to move to 6-2 on the year
Cam Martin paced Crest Ridge with 17 points. Kenna Brandes added 12 points.
