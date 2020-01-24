Crest Ridge held Sherwood to single-digit scoring in three of four quarters on Thursday, Jan. 23, to come away with a 53-27 win.
The Lady Cougars held the Lady Marksman to just seven points in the first half including a two points second quarter, but mustered just 23 points on the offensive end
“The first half we were playing great team defense, but out of sync offensively,” Crest Ridge coach Katie Woolsey said. “At halftime we talked about executing together on the offensive end and to keep the intensity on the defensive end.”
Crest Ridge responded with an 18-6 third quarter, stretching its lead out to 41-11.
Cam Martin paced the Lady Cougars with 18 points while Kenna Brandes added 10 points.
Crest Ridge travels to Wellington-Napoleon on Saturday, Jan. 25.
