Crest Ridge girls dismantle Windsor

WARRENSBURG - The Crest Ridge Lady Cougars dominated Windsor on Saturday, Jan. 4, winning 57-7 in the Lotspeich Shootout.
“We came out and did what we wanted to do defensively,” Crest Ridge coach Katie Woolsey said.
The Lady Cougars took control of the game early, leading 13-4 after the opening period, then pulled away in the second quarter, going on an 18-0 run that spanned the length of the frame.
“We missed some lay-ups early, but they started falling,” Woolsey said. “We’ve been getting shots, but not finishing them and we finished better as the game went on.”
Crest Ridge held Windsor to just three points in the second half.
“The intensity and getting after it on defense was good to see out of the break that the (winter) break didn’t hurt us,” Woolsey said.
Leah Shanks led Crest Ridge with 15 points and seven steals. Cam Martin chipped in 13 points and Kenna Brandes added 12 points.
Emily Wilhite neared triple-double territory with nine points, seven steals and seven rebounds.
Crest Ridge travels to Archie on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
