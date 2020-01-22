Crest Ridge girls dismantled Lexington 76-15 on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
The Lady Cougars pounced on the Minutewomen in the first quarter, opening up a 26-5 lead.
Crest Ridge went on a 20-0 run over the course of the second quarter to stake out a 46-5 halftime advantage.
Cam Martin led the way with 28 points. Kenna Brandes added a career-high 18 points.
Leah Shanks neared a triple-double double with eight points, 10 assists and seven steals while Emily Wilhite flirted with a double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Crest Ridge travels to Sherwood on Thursday, Jan. 23.
