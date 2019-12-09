The Crest Ridge girls opened the I-70 tournament with a 55-31 win over Sweet Springs on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The Lady Cougars were in control from the onset, leading 16-8 after the first quarter and 31-17 at the break.
Kenna Brandes led Crest Ridge with 15 points. Cam Martin added 13 in the win.
Crest Ridge will face St. Paul at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.