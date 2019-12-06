The Lady Cougars jumped out to an early 20-7 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Crest Ridge led 39-12 at halftime and held the Lady Eagles to seven points or fewer in all four quarter.
Crest Ridge had four players score in double-figures led by Cam Martin’s 15 points. Emily Wilhite added 14, Leah Shanks 11 and Camryn Smith 10.
Crest Ridge will take part in I-70 tournament on Saturday, Dec. 7, hosting Sweet Springs at 7 p.m.
