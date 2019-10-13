Crest Ridge volleyball finished runner-up at the I-70 conference tournament on Saturday, Oct. 12.
The Lady Cougars went 4-1-1 in the tournament with its lone loss coming in the championship game against Sante Fe.
The Chiefs took set one 25-19 and set two 25-18 in the title match.
Crest Ridge went 2-0-1 in pool play, beating Lone Jack and Sweet Springs while splitting with Concordia.
The Lady Cougars took down Orrick 2-0 (25-18, 25-12) in the opening round of the championship bracket and then beat St. Paul Lutheran 2-0 (25-22, 25-22) in the semifinals.
Reagan Shippy had 37 total kills on the day.
