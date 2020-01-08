Free throw struggles allowed Archie to knock off Crest Ridge girls 46-45 on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Crest Ridge finished 11 of 24 from the charity stripe, missing a handful in the final minutes of the game that could have iced away the game.
“We had a great defensive effort, but did not convert enough offensively to win,” Crest Ridge coach Katie Woolsey said.
The Lady Cougars led 27-25 at halftime then fell behind by the end of the third quarter, 38-36.
Cam Martin logged a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Emily Wilhite nearly reached the double-double mark as well, hauling in 14 rebounds to go with nine points. Kenna Brandes chipped in 10 points.
