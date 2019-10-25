Crest Ridge took the first set from Santa Fe on Thursday, Oct. 24, but couldn't finish off the Chiefs, falling 2-1 in the regular season finale.
The Cougars had every thing click in the opening set, claiming a 25-18 win.
Santa Fe regrouped in set two to cruise to a 25-11 win then took a hard-fought third set 25-18.
Kenna Brandes had 26 digs on Crest Ridge's Senior Night. Emily Wilhite added seven kills and a pair of blocks while Camryn Smith chipped in three blocks.
Crest Ridge opens the Class 1 District 14 tournament as the No. 2 seed and will face off against No. 7 Kingsville on Monday, Oct. 28, in Drexel.
