Crest Ridge fell to St. Paul Lutheran 2-1 (18-25, 25-17, 25-23) on Thursday, Oct. 17.
The Lady Cougars put away the Saints in the first set then struggled in the final two sets for their fifth loss of the season.
Kenna Brandes had 21 digs while Camryn Smith added four blocks.
