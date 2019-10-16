Crest Ridge volleyball cruised past Lone Jack 2-0 (25-9, 25-25) on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Reagan Shippy led the offense with seven kills and three blocks.
Kenna Brandes was 15-15 from the service line with four kills and seven digs.
Montana Mistler added four aces three kills and nine assists
Crest Ridge hosts St. Paul Lutheran on Thursday, Oct. 17 for its Childhood Cancer Awareness night.
