DREXEL - Crest Ridge head coach Katie Woolsey has supreme trust in her senior libero Kenna Brandes.
So much so, that heading into the season-defining third set of the Class 1 District 14 championship match against Midway on Wednesday, Oct. 30, it was Brandes who handled the in-between sets team meeting.
“I told her at the beginning of the year, this is her team to own and she has ran it quite well,” Woolsey said.
The Crest Ridge players huddled for a players-only meeting at the far end of the bench with the green clad players surrounding the Lady Cougar captain in grey.
“We are playing great ball and we are a great team, but we can’t let them keep getting runs like that,” Kenna Brandes said on what she relayed to her teammates in the meeting. “That was the reason we lost the second set, we just let them have too many runs. I was like, ‘You guys are great hitters, I believe in the front row and you all need to put the ball down.’ They were all listening to me, which is good because they went and put the ball down and owned the net.”
Crest Ridge didn’t need any more motivation after the impassioned speech by its senior captain.
“I just reminded them, do your job,” Woolsey said. “Don’t do anything special, just do what you do and do it well and your teammates will do the rest.”
Crest Ridge rose to the occasion in the final set, holding off Midway 25-21 to claim the title 2-1 - its first district championship since 2007.
“It was a great team effort and that is what you need to win a district championship,” Woolsey said.
Midway took the second set 25-22, winning the race for the final five points after a back-and-forth battle saw the teams tied at 20-20. Crest Ridge led 14-9 at the midway point before the Vikings rallied back to take the set.
“We didn’t get rattled,” Woolsey said. “They beat us, but then we went to three and we kept our composure.”
The Lady Cougars composure allowed them to take an 8-3 lead in the third set.
“We talked about all year about controlling our side of the net, focusing on what we can control and doing our job and the girls really bought into that,” Woolsey said.
Midway put together another run at the midway point of the third set, getting back within a point, 14-13.
Crest Ridge fended off this run, holding out to a 21-17 lead and prompting a Midway timeout.
Freshman Kyla Brandes sent Crest Ridge to the sectional round with a kill down the line.
This is the first district championship for Crest Ridge in 12 years and the second under Woolsey, who led the Lady Cougars to the title in her first year in 2007.
Crest Ridge had reached the district semifinals for the past five years, but had not been to a district title match since 2011.
“I’ve wanted it all four years,” Kenna Brandes said. “It’s awesome, it’s awesome.”
Crest Ridge owned the first set, jumping out to a 10-6 lead on back-to-back kills by Reagan Shippy.
The junior hitter got the Lady Cougars to match point, 24-14, with one of her 13 kills for the match.
“When it’s go-time, she is the go-to,” Woolsey said. “We know that we need everybody to win the big game. We can’t only set Shippy, but when it’s go-time we know where to go with the ball.”
"I like that role," Shippy said. "I like that responsibility. It makes me feel good to know that I have the responsibility to put the ball down."
Crest Ridge finished off the first set a point later, 25-14.
Crest Ridge will host Class 1 District 15 champion Bishop LeBlond (21-10-2) on Saturday, Nov. 2, in the sectional round with the winner advancing to play in the state quarterfinals later that day.
District Semifinals
Crest Ridge 2, Archie 0
The Lady Cougars opened the night in dominant fashion, then had to hold on to reach the championship match.
Runs of four, seven and four points allowed Crest Ridge to take a commanding 16-3 lead in the first set.
“These girls came out focused,” Woolsey said. “They came out and were aggressive.”
Archie woke up out of its second timeout, trimming the 13-point cushion down to five, 22-17, before Crest Ridge put the set away on a Kyla Brandes kill, 25-20.
“I told them every team is going to make a run because no one wants to be done right now,” Woolsey said.
Crest Ridge led for the majority of the second set, aided by a 6-0 run to start the match after an Archie ace. The Lady Cougars doubled up the Whirlwinds 16-8 before Archie mounted another comeback.
The Whirlwinds rattled off 10-straight points to take an 18-16 advantage - just the second lead of the night for Archie.
Archie’s lead would grow to 22-18 before Crest Ridge got back in gear.
A kill by Shippy put the Lady Cougars back in front 23-22. The junior had the match-deciding kill three points later, hammering home her 14th kill of the match to seal the victory 25-23.
“It definitely gives everyone a confidence,” Kenna Brandes said on Shippy. “The passers know if we get the ball up and Reagan gets it, it’s going down.”
