Crest Ridge volleyball christened its new gym floor with a 2-0 (25-12, 25-9) sweep of Northwest (Hughesville) on Monday, Sept. 9.
Crest Ridge had a new gym floor installed after it was damaged over the summer.
The Lady Cougars tallied 14 aces led by Reagan Shippy, who was 16 of 17 from the service line with six aces to go along with four kills.
Kyla Brandes added five aces and nine kills. Emily Wilhite contributed six kills.
Crest Ridge hosts Adrian on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
