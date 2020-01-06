Crest Ridge boys roll Windsor

WARRENSBURG - The Crest Ridge boys held Windsor to 14 points in the second half to come away with an 80-38 win on Saturday, Jan. 4, in the Lotspeich Shootout.
The Cougars made quick work of the Greyhounds, building up a 21-7 lead in the first quarter.
The second quarter featured Crest Ridge doing their best impression of its football team, lobbing full court passes for lay-ups as the Cougars lead climbed to 21 points, 47-26, by the intermission.
“I thought we did a good job of running the floor, we got a lot of easy buckets early on in transition,” Brent Behler said.
Crest Ridge put the nail in the coffin in the third quarter, outscoring Windsor 25-4.
“The effort was nice,” Behler said. “We talked about it all week that we had a little bit of a let down effort-wise last week that put us in a tough position.”
Five Cougars scored in double-figures led by Will Taylor’s 16 points. August Hoeper added 14 points. David Siegfried chipped in 11 points. Cole Schmidli and Dalton Wilhite each contributed 10 points.
Crest Ridge, who moved to 10-0 on the season with the win, cracked into the Class 2 Missouri Basketball Coaches Association poll at the No. 10 spot.
“It’s early in the year and those are just numbers,” Behler said. “We’ve got to take care of business. It’s nice to be on there and be recognized, but at the end of the day we’ve got to take care of what we need to take care of.”
Crest Ridge travels to Archie on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
