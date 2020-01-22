The No. 10 Crest Ridge boys took down Lexington 71-57 on Tuesday, Jan. 21, behind 28 points from August Hoeper.
The senior went for 11 points in the opening frame, helping the Cougars to get out to a 22-9 lead.
Lexington cut into the Cougars lead in the second frame, working the deficit down to 10, 35-25, going into the break.
Crest Ridge outscored Lexington 36-28 in the second half to remain unbeaten at 14-0.
Will Taylor added 15 points in the win and Cole Schmidli chipped in 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.