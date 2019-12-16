Crest Ridge boys basketball claimed the 2019 I-70 conference tournament championship with a 70-57 win over St. Paul on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The Saints jumped out to a 16-12 lead in the opening quarter with Cole Schmidli keeping the Cougars in it with three 3-pointers.
Crest Ridge roared back in front in the second quarter, outscoring St. Paul 23-12.
Will Taylor and Jax Brandes each scored eight points in the quarter to give the Cougars a 35-28 lead at the break.
St. Paul got a point back in the third quarter, outscoring Crest Ridge 13-12.
Crest Ridge put together another 23-point frame in the fourth quarter to seal the conference tournament championship.
The Cougars finished with four players in double-figures. Schmidli finished with a team-high 18 points followed by David Siegfried with 16 points - 13 of which came in the second half. Brandes added 12 and Taylor finished with 11.
Crest Ridge hosts Cole Camp on Thursday, Dec. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.