Crest Ridge boys basketball started the season with a 72-34 trouncing of Green Ridge on Friday, Nov. 22.
The Cougars put up 40 points in the first half, leading 40-21 at the break. Crest Ridge outscored Green Ridge 23-7 in the third quarter to put away the win.
Senior Cole Schmidli lead Crest Ridge with 19 points followed by Will Taylor adding 14. August Hoeper scored 12 points on three 3-pointers and a trio of free throws.
Crest Ridge heads to Kingsville on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
