The Crest Ridge boys advanced to the I-70 tournament semifinals with a 73-30 win over Lone Jack on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Cole Schmidli went for 11 points in the first quarter, leading to a 21-8 Cougars lead.
The senior finished with 29 points with six 3-pointers.
Crest Ridge 40-18 at halftime and allowed the Mules to score in double-figures in only one quarter.
Jax Brandes chipped in 11 points to go along with David Seigfried’s 10 points.
Crest Ridge will face Orrick at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.
