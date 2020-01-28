Crest Ridge blitzes past Clinton JV

CENTERVIEW — A 23-point first quarter was all Crest Ridge needed to dispatch the Clinton JV in the opening round of the Quarry City Classic on Monday, Jan. 27, moving on to the semifinals with a 53-35 win.
“That was a great start,” Crest Ridge coach Katie Woolsey said. “We let our energy down a little bit there in the second quarter, but it’s a Monday after having a tough loss on Saturday ...so that was a great start for us.”
The Lady Cougars blitzed out to their large lead on the back of eight points by Cam Martin and all seven of Kenna Brandes’ points for the game.
Martin made all three baskets for Crest Ridge in the second quarter as the Lady Cardinals closed the gap to 20, 31-11 by halftime.
Martin added six more points in the third quarter, finishing the night with a team-high 20.
Makaela Chugg joined Martin in double-figures with 10 points, four coming in the final frame.
“Chugg does a great job of knowing what she can do and what she is good at and focusing on that,” Woolsey said.
Nine Crest Ridge players found their way into the scoring column in the win.
“We were able to get everybody in and get some court time and see some young kids get better at things, so that was a good win,” Woolsey said.
Crest Ridge will face Concordia, who beat Kansas City Lutheran 62-56, in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
