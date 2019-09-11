Crest Ridge battled back to seal a three-set win over Adrian on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2-1.
The Lady Cougars took set one 25-21, then fell 25-13 to force a decisive set three. Crest Ridge held off Adrian to take the set 28-26 to remain undefeated on the season at 4-0.
Reagan Shippy paced the offense with 10 kills while Kenna Brandes had 20 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.