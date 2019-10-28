Crest Ridge bashes Lone Jack for first I-70 title since 2017

Crest Ridge claimed the I-70 Conference title outright on Friday, Oct. 25, with a 54-30 win over Lone Jack.
It’s the Cougars first conference championship since 2017 and the first under head coach Thomas Hotmer.
The Cougars opened the scoring at the midway point of the first quarter with a one-yard touchdown pass from Will Taylor to Blayne McMillin.
David Siegfried rattled off a 31-yard run to extend the Cougars lead to 16-0.
Lone Jack broke the shutout with a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter, trimming the Cougars lead to 16-3.
Crest Ridge answered with another short touchdown pass, with Cole Schmidli on the receiving end of Taylor’s one-yard throw.
The Mules made it a two-score game, 24-10, on a four-yard touchdown run at the four minutes, 53 seconds mark of the second quarter
Crest Ridge and Lone Jack both fit touchdowns in the final minute of the first half. Taylor took a one-yard run in with 51 seconds left while the Mules scored with two seconds remaining on the clock on a 40-yard touchdown pass to solidify the halftime score at 32-17 in favor of the Cougars.
Lone Jack scored coming out of the break to get within nine, 32-23, before Crest Ridge rattled off three scores to put the game away.
Taylor found Ring from 28-yards out, hit Dalton Wilhite for a two-yard score and then went back to Ring for a 16-yard score and a 54-23 lead with 4:38 to go in the contest.
Taylor completed 80% of his passes going 25 of 31 for 355 yards and accounted for six of the Cougars seven scores.
Ring led the team with eight receptions for 156 yards while Schmidli neared the 100-yard mark with six catches for 93 yards.
Kole Conard led the Cougars in rushing with 47 yards on seven carries while also hauling in two passes for 26 yards.
Lone Jack scored in the final 30 seconds to set the final score at 54-30.
Crest Ridge earned the No. 3 seed in the Class 1 District 4 bracket and will host No. 6 seeded Sherwood at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1, in the opening round of district play.
The Marksmen are 1-8 on the season and are coming off a 42-0 win over Jasper in week nine.
