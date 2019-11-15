Conley inks with William Jewell tennis

WARRENSBURG - Warrensburg senior Cory Conley signed his letter of intent to continue his tennis career at William Jewell on Friday, Nov. 15.
"Out of all the colleges, one, they were near by and two, I took a visit there last year and I loved the campus, the coach and the team," Conley said.
Conley looked at Upper Iowa and Missouri Valley before settling on joining the Cardinals, who compete in Division II in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
The senior, who has one remaining season with the Tigers as boys tennis plays in the spring, is the first Warrensburg tennis player to earn two All-State finishs with his highest placement coming as a junior when he took sixth.
Conley's goal is make it back into the state quarterfinals for a third straight season and improve upon last year's finish.
"My goal is to go up another two spots hopefully, I want to get top four this year in the state," Conley said. "That is my big goal for this year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.