WARRENSBURG —Warrensburg brings in one of its own to lead the cross country program in 2019.
Tiger alum Creighton Collier, who has been an assistant coach with the track team for the past three years, takes the reigns of the cross country team.
“It’s nice kind of getting into cross country because that is the sport I ran in here at the high school,” Collier said.
The standard remains high for Warrensburg, which brought home a girls MRVC East championship and a boys runner-up finish a year ago.
“My expectations is just seeing how these athletes perform because a lot of them have put in the work in the offseason and I’m interested in seeing how many of them perform this year because I have a lot of good girls and guys who have been running consistency,” Collier said.
The Lady Tigers return their top runner from last season junior Tabby Boldt. Collier believes the two-state meet qualifier is poised for another strong season.
“I think she can get to nineteen or even sub-nineteen,” Collier said. “I think she can get into the eighteens if she really pushes herself and she has really been putting in the work this summer.”
The girls team also brings back senior Rylie Othic, who Collier said has stepped into a leadership role and sophomore Allie Griffith.
The Tigers will be without All-State runner Colton Palmer, the lone boys runner to qualify for state last season, but return three of their top five runners.
Senior Tim Richner will lead the group along with junior Cooper Palmer and sophomore Andrew Belardo
Warrensburg will host a time trial on Saturday, Aug. 31 to begin its season.
2019 Tigers Roster
Seniors
Kaden Callahan; Timothy Richner; Joshua Cymer.
Juniors
Garrett Shepherd; Thomas Sheehan; Logan Shaw; Cooper Palmer; Parker Buckson.
Sophomores
Dylan Wittmaier; Tyler Ward; Justin Terrell; Andrew Belardo.
Freshmen
Luke Hale; John Downs.
Manager
Gage Marriott
2019 Lady Tigers Roster
Seniors
Rylie Othic; Rylee McLaughlin.
Juniors
Rachel Dye; Mia Phutrakul; Callie Manning; Tabetha Boldt.
Sophomores
Claire Starbuck; Alana Osborn; Allie Griffiths.
Freshmen
Alyssa De Leon-Casey; Adriele Wiederhoeft; Adia Plemons; Emma Gebbia; Laine Bushmeyer.
Managers
Olivia Burson; Nevaeh Gaudet; Danielle Richner.
Head coach — Creighton Collier
2019 Cross Country Schedule
Date Opponent Location
Aug. 31 — Time Trials, Home
Sept. 7 — Cass County Invitational, Away
Sept. 12 — Oak Grove Meet, Away
Sept. 21 — Paul Enke Invitational
Sept. 28 — Marshall Invitational
Oct.5 — KC Classic, Away
Oct.17 — Warrensburg Cross Country Invitational, Home
Oct. 23 — MRVC East Conference Meet, Away
