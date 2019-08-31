Chilhowee lost its season opener 68-6 to No. 10 Orrick at home on Friday, Aug. 30.
The Indians scored their lone touchdown in the first half and went into halftime trailing 40-6.
Chilhowee travels to Rich Hill at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6. The Tigers lost 62-24 to Appleton City.
