Chilhowee enters 2019 with new head coach Justin Donald

CHILHOWEE — Chilhowee comes into the 2019 under the direction of new head coach Justin Donald.
The former Crest Ridge assistant and Cougar alum takes over the Indians who are coming off a 1-8 season last year.
“Get better every single week and we plan on working as hard as we can every single day.
Chilhowee enters the season with 12 players on the roster.
“We are trying to wrangle up as many kids as possible,” Donald said. He added that he hopes to add more players as the season gets going.
Offensively, the Indians are looking to mix in a fuller passing game this year.
“We are going to try to get more balanced than we’ve been in the past,” Donald said. “Being able to throw the football more than we have in the past will be really beneficial to us, but also we have to stick with the run. We can’t get away from the run.”
Junior Randy Binder is penciled in as the signal caller for the offense.
“He has never played quarterback before, but we are impressed with what he has done to this point and we expect some things from him,” Donald said.
Chilhowee will have some weapons to work with through the air with its senior receiving duo of Alex Binder and Lucas Coulter.
“(Alex Binder) is a hybrid, he does a lot for us,” Donald said. “We expect a lot of things from those guys.”
Defensively, Donald was to bring a new level of toughness to the unit.
“We want everyone to be a dog, and we want to fly around and we want to hit,” Donald said. “Just be defensively sound. We want to make sure everybody does their job.”
Chilhowee will take part in a jamboree at Northwest Hughesville on Friday, Aug. 23, then will host Orrick at 7 p.m. on Aug. 30 to start the season.
2019 Chilhowee Schedule
Aug. 30 vs. Orrick, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Rich Hill with Hume, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Northwest (Hughesville) with Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Liberal with Bronaugh, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Appleton City with Montrose, Ballard, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. North Shelby, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Norborne with Hardin-Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Drexel with Miami, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Osceola, 7 p.m.
