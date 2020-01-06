Chilhowee boys pull off come-from-behind win

WARRENSBURG - Chilhowee overcame an 18-point halftime deficit to take down Sheldon 65-55 on Saturday, Jan. 4, in the Lotspeich Shootout.
The Indians fell behind early, allowing Sheldon to get out to a 13-4 lead in the first quarter.
Chilhowee made just six shots in the first half as the Panthers stretched their advantage out to 35-17.
“The first half was really rough,” Chilhowee coach Justin Donald said.
Chilhowee slowly chipped away at Sheldon’s lead with its full court press, taking advantage of a handful of Panther turnovers to close the deficit down to five, 41-36,
“We red-lighted a lot of the three point shots that we took in the first half and green-lighted just attack, attack, attack and that got us back in the game,” Donald said.
Sheldon kept the Indians to their five-point deficit, 48-43, to the end of the third quarter.
Chilhowee notched its first lead of the game with a 7-0 run to start the fourth quarter. Tanner Anstine, who finished with 21 points, knocked down a 3-pointer to give Chilhowee a 50-48 lead, which the Indians would never relinquish.
Lucas Coulter led Chilhowee with 25 points.
“Lucas is the head guy on our press and he makes things happen,” Donald said.
The win extends the Indians win streak out to five games.
Chilhowee hosts Montrose on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.