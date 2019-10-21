Warrensburg senior Montana Carter's season came to an end at the Class 2 Sectional 3 tournament on Monday, Oct. 14.
Carter shot a +33, 105, at Hoots Hollow to finish in 40th place, missing the cut for the Class 2 state tournament.
Sports Editor Randy Speer can be reached by emailing randy.speer@dsjnow.com, by calling (660) 747-8123 or on Twitter at @RandySpeer_DSJ.
