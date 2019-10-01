Carter, Phelps finish in top ten at MRVC tournament

A pair of Warrensburg golfers were named All-Conference following their performances at the Missouri River Valley tournament on Monday, Sept. 30, at Mule National.
Senior Montana Carter carded a 102 to tie for fifth place while freshman Allie Phelps shot a 105 to tie for eighth place to make the All-MRVC list.
As a team, Warrensburg combined to shoot 443. Hannah Taylor finished with a score of 107 and Kira Smith tallied a round of 129.
Richmond won the team title with a 417 and Excelsior Spring's Hope Chappel won the tournament with an 88.
