Carter advances to sectionals

Warrensburg’s Montana Carter was the lone Lady Tiger golfer to advance out of the Class 2 District 6 tournament at Schifferdecker Golf Course on Monday, Oct. 7.
The senior shot a +31, 102, to tie for 13th and advance as an individual.
Allie Phelps shot a +39, 110, and Hannah Taylor carded a +45, 116.
Carter will competed at the Class 2 Sectional 3 at Hoots Hollow in Harrisonville.
