SEDALIA - The hot hand of Green Ridge’s Carson Brown ended the Leeton boys season on Thursday, Feb. 27. Brown made six second-half three pointers to lead the Tigers to a 59-56 win over the Bulldogs in the semifinals of the Class 1 District 8 tournament.
“Losing the game means you’ve done something wrong and I told the kids we didn’t lose the game, we got beat,” Leeton coach Rick Mills said. “We got beat by a team who executed very well.”
Leeton went into the second half with a 35-28 lead. By the time the third quarter ended, the Bulldogs trailed 52-46 in part because of Brown’s three point barrage with the senior hitting five in the frame. .
“(Brown) made the momentum shift by hitting the threes,” Leeton coach Rick Mills said. “He just kind of took the game over.”
Green Ridge erased Leeton’s lead with an 8-0 run before Daniel Warner ended the spurt with a basket.
Brown, who finished with 24 points, finished the quarter with a three at the horn as the Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 24-11 in the frame.
“They weren’t easy shots, he earned everyone of them,” Mills said.
Leeton charged back, getting within a point, 55-54, with back-to-back 3-pointers from Warner and Cody Shackelford.
Green Ridge responded with four quick points to open up a 59-54 lead. Reed Manley brought the game back to a possesion’s difference, 59-56, wth a layup.
Leeton had two more chances to tie or take the lead, but both times came away empty handed with Green Ridge drawing two charges.
“We had our shots,” Mills said. “Two turnovers in the last two minutes, that hurt us.”
Brown had a chance to ice away the game at the free throw line for the Tigers, but his three-point shooting prowess didn’t translate to the charity stripe, missing both, leaving Leeton with 20 seconds to tie the game.
“When Cody put that shot up, I thought it was in and we had a tied ball game,” Mills said.
Shackelford was able to get off a look for three after the Bulldogs worked the ball around the perimeter, but his shot ran long and bounced off the back iron.
The contest started with an action-packed first quarter. Leeton jumped out to a 25-18 lead as Warner and Manley both knocked down a pair of threes.
The offense slowed in the second stanza with the Bulldogs holding Green Ridge to just four points, but only mustering 10 of their own.
Warner led Leeton with 21 points. Shackelford went for 14 and Manley chipped in 12.
“Tremendously disappointed, I am disappointed in the loss, not the way we played,” Mills said. “I thought our kids played really well and executed excellently.”
Leeton finishes the year with a 16-9 record and will return four of its five starters next season.
“I thought it was a great season,” Mills said. “I don’t think anyone thought without our height situation that we’d be anywhere as good as what we were. ...Very proud of this group, one of my most enjoyable groups I’ve every coached and I can’t wait to get started on next year.”
