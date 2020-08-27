Brooks to lead Warrensburg volleyball team as first-time Warrensburg coach

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg volleyball team has a new coach this season following the departure of previous coach Trudy Fleeman.
First-year Warrensburg coach Bill Brooks made it a priority to understand the team he would be coaching this upcoming season.
Brooks has previously coached at North Kansas City High School, Park Hill South High School, Liberty High School and at a number of club teams in the Kansas City area.
Brooks also played volleyball at both the high school and college levels.
Brooks said he knew last year’s team was senior-heavy, but wanted to go into the team with a fresh perspective and gain an understanding of where to take them from there.
“I knew going in that part of this season would be a progression as team towards understanding the effort and intensity required to be truly competitive at the varsity level,” Brooks said.
Last year, the team made it to district, but was defeated in the first round.
Brooks said the team has a strong set of hitters, defenders and setters going into the season.
Seniors
Addison Bell; Delaney Burch; Taliyah Elmore; Ellie Norman
Juniors
Halli Ernst; Alyson Imboden; Maddison Marksmeier; Hailey Merritt; Chloe Patterson; Kambree Peterson; Niya Talbert; Kierra West
Sophomores
Lyndi Brown; Grace Hill; Kimberly Maxwell; Tenaia Maxwell; Jaida Wyatt; Kira Wyatt
Freshmen
Teagan Anderson; Natalie Boldt; Maggie Brigham; Julia Brown; Avry Dunn; Amelia Hoskins; Sophia Joyner; Elise Lewis; Abigail McNair; Reece Nimmo; Emma Sergent; Kadence Shaw; Elizabeth Taylor; Kloey Walters; Katelyn Ward
2020 Varsity Volleyball Schedule
Date Opponent Location Time
Aug. 31 — St. Michael the Archangel, Home, 6 p.m.
Sept. 1 — Versailles, Away, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 — Marshall, Away, 6 p.m.
Sept. 10 — Belton, Away, 6 p.m.
Sept. 15 — Smith-Cotton, Home, 6 p.m.
