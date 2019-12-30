The Crest Ridge boys got another win with another buzzer-beater by Jax Brandes as the Cougars survived Tipton 66-64 on Friday, Dec. 27, in the WK Shootout.
Crest Ridge led 25-22 at halftime and looked to have the victory well in hand, leading by 12, 48-36 going into the final frame.
Tipton responded with a 28-point outburst in the final 10 minutes. Brandes, who finished with nine points, gave Crest Ridge the win with his second game-winning shot at the end of regulation this season.
David Siegfried led the Cougars with 17 points. August Hoeper added 11 points while Jaden Ring chipped in 10.
