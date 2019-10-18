WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg junior Tabby Boldt crossed the finish line at the Warrensburg Invitational with a jubilant jump, arms stretching towards the sky as she was handed her medal.
Boldt had every reason to celebrate as the junior secured her third straight win on her home course, defending the Lady Tigers home course with a five second margin over the competition.
“I felt good, really good,” Boldt said.
Boldt logged a 19:54.2 to take home the top spot - her fastest time of her three victories at the Warrensburg Invitational - bettering last season’s mark by nearly 20 seconds.
The junior’s first place finish helped Warrensburg beat out Grain Valley for the team title, 48-58.
“I was thoroughly impressed with our varsity girls, they pushed each other,” Warrensburg coach Creighton Collier said. “Tabby, she really pushed our freshman Emma Gebbia to really get up there. Our first five runners all for the most part ran personal bests today and that’s fantastic.”
Following just off Boldt’s pace was Gebbia with a time of 20:06.8 in third place. Gebbia one of two freshmen to finish in the top 10.
Having someone that is able to match Boldt has not only benefited Warrensburg in the team standings, but also pushed the junior to new heights.
“Last year, it was hard being one of the only people up there (in front) unless there was someone from another team,” Boldt said. “It’s really nice having someone that I can work out with at practice and compete against at meets.”
Senior Rylee MCLaughlin finished just outside of the top 10, taking 11th place with a time of 21:19.7.
Rounding out the Lady Tigers team score was sophomore Allie Griffiths and freshman Adrielle Wiederhoeft, who finished back-to-back in 16th and 17th place. Griffiths got the better of Wiederhoeft by four seconds, 21:42.8 to 21:46.8.
On the boys side, the Tigers bunched up to secure a second place finish as a team behind Grain Valley, 56-95.
Warrensburg top two finishers came in back-to-back in sixth and seventh place. Sophomore Andrew Belardo bested teammate junior Cooper Palmer by six seconds, finishing with a time of 17:24.3 to Palmer’s 17:30.7 for the Tigers best finish on the day.
“The guys came in with a plan and a goal and a lot of them were able to PR today,” Collier said.
Warrensburg once again saw a pair cross the finish line for its third and fourth finishers of the meet.
Senior Tim Richner beat out junior Garrett Shepherd by four seconds, 18:16.2 to 18:20.1, to finish 24th while Shepherd placed 25th.
Logan Shaw rounded out Warrensburg’s team score with a 34th place finish in a time of 18:39.6
“They showed they are ready to not only compete for a conference title, but they also want to, as a team, make it to state,” Collier said.
Both team’s strong showings were aided by working out on the course, located behind the high school, in the days leading up to the meet.
“This past week, a lot of the athletes wanted to do a workout where we did the whole length of the course and we did that,” Collier said. “I think that helped tremendously.”
Knob Noster
Knob Noster junior Sam Wilhelm was the top boys finisher in Johnson County at the Warrensburg Invitational, placing third with a time of 16:51.5
The Panthers finished 18th as a team with 414 team points.
Senior Colby Zink was the second fastest finisher for Knob Noster, taking 32nd in 18:36.1
Sophomore Christine turgill was the Lady Panthers top placer, taking 44th with a time of 23:!1.6.
Knob Noster’s girls team finished 13th with 300 points.
Holden
The Lady Eagles produced a pair of top 10 finishes to place eighth as a team with 211 points.
Senior Valorie Slack finished fifth in 20:35.3 while senior Camille Gudde took 10th in 21:15.8.
The boys team finished 11th with a team score of 353.
Senior Matt Barker was the Eagles top finisher, taking 48th with a time of 18:57.6.
Crest Ridge
Senior Taylor Hurley was Crest Ridge’s top finisher, taking 75th as the Lady Cougar runner.
On the boys side, Crest Ridge finished 25th as a team led by Jaeger Brandes 86th place finish in a time of 19:58.4.
Kingsville
Junior Luke Engle secured a top 15 finishes at the meet, taking 15th with a time of 17:55.9.
Grant Engel finished behind his brother in 35th place with a time of 18:40.8.
Kingsville placed 13th as a team.
