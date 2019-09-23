Warrensburg junior Tabby Boldt claimed a top five finish at the Paul Enke Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 21 as Lady Tiger finished fourth as team with 121 points.
Boldt clocked a time of 21:20.80 to finish fourth out of 89 racers.
Freshman Emma Gebbia and senior Rylee McLaughlin both finished within the top 25. Gebbie ran a 22:51.40 to place 21st while McLaughlin took 24th with a time of 23:04.70.
Rounding out the team score for the Lady Tigers was sophomore Allie Griffiths in 33rd place with a time of 23:35.30 and freshman Adriele Wiederhoeft in 50th place at 24:57.90.
Junior Cooper Palmer paced Warrensburg on the boys side, taking 28th with a time of 19:05 as the Tigers finished seventh with 175 team points.
Sophomore Drew Belardo came in 32nd with a time of 19:16 followed by senior Tim Richner in 39th at 19:35.
A 55th place finish from Logan Shaw and a 64th place placement by Garrett Shepard finished off the Tigers team score.
Warrensburg will run again on Saturday, Sep. 28th at the Marshall Invitational
