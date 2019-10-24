Boldt's photo finish title leads Lady Tigers to second MRVC West title

RICHMOND — The Richmond cross country course demands a strong finish, featuring an uphill climb to reach the finish line after getting through the three previous miles.
“It’s always tough ending on a hill, especially a gradual one where you can’t see it, but you can feel it and your legs can feel it,” Warrensburg junior Tabby Boldt said. “You just know it hurts.“
Boldt had to push through the hill in her final kick, edging out Harrisonville’s Kaylee Harper by .2 seconds in a photo finish to secure her first MRVC West individual title and helping Warrensburg claim its second MRVC West team title.
“When I saw her neck-and-neck with Kaylee Harper of Harrisonville, I knew Tabby had it in her to beat her out,” Warrensburg coach Creighton Collier said. “All it takes is a last ditch, gut effort to finish.”
Boldt held a comfortable lead for most of Thursday’s, Oct. 23, race before Harper made a late charge to draw even with the Lady Tigers top runner.
Harper led the neck-and-neck battle briefly before Boldt summoned a burst of speed to claim a time of 20:45.4 while Harper crossed the line at 20:45.6
“It was more of my aggressiveness and my competitiveness telling me that I couldn’t let her beat me,” Boldt said. “You’ve come so far, you’ve led the race the whole way, why would you let her beat you now. It was one of those last minute kicks that just appears.”
The junior was appreciative of the last-minute push by Harper after winning last week’s Warrensburg Invitational by five seconds.
“States going to be exactly like that and so I feel like it’s good because it’s going to set the tone for districts and state,” Boldt said.
The rest of the Warrensburg girls squad fare just as well as Boldt with six of the Lady Tigers seven runners in the race claiming all-conference honors.
Freshman Emma Gebbia put together a 21:25.7 to take third in the West. Senior Rylee McLaughlin logged a 22:34.76 to finish fifth,
Sophomore Allie Griffiths claimed a time of 22:44.1 to finish seventh followed by freshman Adrielle Wiederhoeft in eighth in 23:08.6.
Freshman Laine Bushmeyer’s 10th place finish didn’t account for the Lady Tigers team score, but was still enough claim her first all-conference award with a time of 23:36.
Warrensburg won the team title with 17 points, beating runner-up Harrisonville by 42 points.
Warrensburg will host the Class 3 District 7 meet on Saturday, Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.