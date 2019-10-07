The Warrensburg cross country team took to the course at the Kansas City Classic on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Junior Tabby Boldt was the top performer for Warrensburg, leading the Lady Tigers to a 12th place finish as a team with an individual placement of 16th out of 199 runners. The Lady Tigers finished with a team score of 332 points.
Boldt ran a 20:24.1 as the only Warrensburg runner to finish in the top 20.
Freshman Emma Gebbia clocked a time of 20:53.3 to finish in 27th place.
Senior Rylee McLaughlin took 63rd place with a time of 21:29.2.
Rounding out the team score was sophomore Allie Griffiths in 122nd place and Adriele Wiederhoeft in 124th. Griffiths secured a time of 22:33.7 and Wiederhoeft finished two seconds after her teammate, 22:35.8.
Laine Bushmeyer and Rylie Othic also ran for the Lady Tigers, taking 144th and 155th, respectively.
Sophomore Drew Belardo was the Tigers top runner, finishing in the top fourth of the competition in 51st out of 241. Belardo clocked a time of 17:29.1.
Junior Cooper Palmer finished just behind Belardo in 66th with a time of 17:47.2.
Timothy Richner secured a time of 18:24.2 to take 112th. Logan Show claimed 137th place with a time of 18:52 and Garrett Shepherd rounded out the team score with a 19:35.1 for 181st place.
The Tigers finished 19th as a team with a team score of 518.
Justin Terrell and Parker Buckson also ran for Warrensburg with Terrell finishing in 207th place and Buckson in 222nd place.
Warrensburg will host its home meet on Oct. 17.
(0) comments
