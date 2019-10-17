WARRENSBURG — During the second set of the most important tennis match of the season, Warrensburg senior Brooke Barker noticed something was wrong.
Her racket, the one that had helped her and doubles partner Rachel Beymer to a district championship and the cusp of a state quarterfinals berth, had a crack through its frame.
“I had noticed while Rachel was serving,” Barker said, adding that when she noticed it was too late to make a change during the point. “I actually won that point with a broken racket.”
Beymer came to Barkers aid, loaning her back-up racket to finish out the contest.
“Luckily, Rachel’s back-up racket is very similar to mine, so it wasn’t that big of a deal,” Barker said. “We just had to regrip it.”
The probable cause of the broken racket — celebrating too much.
“When we do really good, we go in and racket bump, it’s kind of like a high-five, and sometimes we go really hard and it ruined my racket,” Barker said.
Warrensburg’s No. 1 doubles team had plenty of reason to celebrate, even at the cost of a racket, as Barker and Beymer secured a 6-3, 6-4 win over Trenton’s Lexi Gott and Kendall Crowley on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
The win propels the Lady Tigers doubles squad to the quarterfinals in Springfield — the seventh straight year Warrensburg girls tennis has been represented on the final weekend of tennis.
“We’ve been working hard these past three, four years, so it’s amazing to finally see all this hard work pay off,” Beymer said.
Barker and Beymer took the opening set of the match 6-3
“We went into it without any expectations and tried to play our best and whatever happened, happened,” Beymer said. “That’s the reason we won today, we didn’t let our nerves get in the way.”
The Lady Tigers fell behind in the second set, trailing 2-1 when Beymer’s racket broke and again at 4-3.
“Those girls have matured a ton over the whole year,” Warrensburg coach Elle Liebnitz said. “They know what works, they are confident and calm about it and make it happen.”
Beymer and Barker rattled off three straight points to secure the win and their first trip to state.
“We came as two sophomore who were best friends and we just wanted to have some fun,” Barker said. “We never thought we’d get here, so it means a lot.”
“We never thought we’d advance this far,” Beymer said.
On the other court, Warrensburg No. 2 doubles team of Jessica Snare and Sadie Misner took part in the sectional battle.
“We were really excited to have an opportunity on both courts, so that was a huge plus,” Liebnitz said. “I thought one of two would get through and if both, that’d be icing on the cake.”
Misner and Snare fell 6-3 in both sets to Hunter Keithley and Hannah Zimmerman, Chillicothe.
“They came out a little scared, just kind of trying not to lose and when that happens, you get caught up in trying not to make a mistake instead of playing for winners. They played a lot better tennis is the second set and I am proud that they finished on a better note.”
Beymer and Barker will hit the courts again on Thursday, Oct. 24, for the opening round of the Class 1 state tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.