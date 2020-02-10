Bell signs with UCM track
Buy Now

Warrensburg senior Carter Bell (front middle) signed his letter of intent to join the Central Missouri track and field team on Monday, Jan. 27.

 Randy Speer/Staff Photo

WARRENSBURG - Warrensburg senior Carter Bell didn’t have to look far to find his landing spot for college track and field.

Bell signed with Central Missouri on Jan. 27.

“I think they have an amazing coaching staff,” Bell said. “They’ve got a lot of knowledge and experience in each of them.”

The senior really didn’t have to look at all for college with his heart set on joining the Mules as a high jumper.

“Honestly, no where,” Bell said on where else he looked to go to college. “I was pretty set on here.”

Bell tied for fourth in Class 4 as a junior, clearing 6’4” at the state meet for his lone All-State honor.

The senior has also taken part in the Warrensburg boys soccer team and the basketball team.

He joins a pipeline of Warrensburg track and field athletes at UCM with five former Tigers currently donning the Mules and Jennies uniform.

Sports Editor Randy Speer can be reached by emailing randy.speer@dsjnow.com, by calling (660) 747-8123 or on Twitter at @RandySpeer_DSJ.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.