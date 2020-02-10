Bell signs with UCM track

WARRENSBURG - Warrensburg senior Carter Bell didn’t have to look far to find his landing spot for college track and field.
Bell signed with Central Missouri on Jan. 27.
“I think they have an amazing coaching staff,” Bell said. “They’ve got a lot of knowledge and experience in each of them.”
The senior really didn’t have to look at all for college with his heart set on joining the Mules as a high jumper.
“Honestly, no where,” Bell said on where else he looked to go to college. “I was pretty set on here.”
Bell tied for fourth in Class 4 as a junior, clearing 6’4” at the state meet for his lone All-State honor.
The senior has also taken part in the Warrensburg boys soccer team and the basketball team.
He joins a pipeline of Warrensburg track and field athletes at UCM with five former Tigers currently donning the Mules and Jennies uniform.
