Balanced scoring paces Warrensburg past Center

WARRENSBURG - A strong third quarter led the Warrensburg Lady Tigers to a 65-47 win over Center on Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Lotspeich Shootout.
“I don’t think we were in-sync in anything that we did and if we can walk away with a victory after not being in-sync, that’s just something that we need to be happy with,” Warrensburg coach Valorie Stambersky said.
Warrensburg led by three, 21-18, going into the back half of Saturday’s game before both team’s offenses came alive. The Lady Tigers started the frame on a 12-2 run.
A balanced scoring attack that allowed the Lady Tigers to outscore the Lady Yellowjackets 24-14 in the third quarter and lead 45-32.
Olivia Harrinson, who finished with 15 points, knocked down a pair of 3-pointers while Sadie Misner matched Harrison’s six points with two buckets and a pair of free throws. Sammy Fatka added all five of her points on the night in the third quarter while Bailey Tucker chipped in four of her 10 points on the night in the frame.
“We had a lot of scoring from a lot of people at different times, which is good,” Stambersky said. “A lot of people stepped up offensively for us.”
Center clawed back into the game with 7-0 run to begin the fourth quarter, getting within six, 45-39.
Misner finished with 20 points, sinking all six of her free throw attempts in the fourth quarter.
It was Harrison who got the Lady Tigers going in the first quarter, scoring seven of Warrensburg’s 11 first quarter points.
Warrensburg hosts Odessa on Friday, Jan. 10.
