WARRENSBURG ━ The Liberators were unable to overcome a last-minute Tigers touchdown as Warrensburg claimed victory over Bolivar in the Class 4 District 6 semifinal match Friday, Nov. 6.
The Tigers took first possession, starting on their 20-yard line.
The Tigers advanced 24 yards on a running play made by Luke Othic, Eli Nappe made a 17-yard run and Othic advanced the Tigers another 16 yards on a running play.
After a couple more running plays, the Tigers were third and five on the 19-yard line.
A successful pass was made from Nappe to Shelby Pittsenbarger to give the Tigers first down on the 10-yard line.
A 6-yard run by Nappe brought the Tigers to second and six.
On the next play, the Tigers failed to advance and received a penalty for holding, bringing them back to the 16-yard line but a pass from Nappe to Zach Munsterman on the next play brought the team to the eight-yard line on a third down.
After a one-yard loss the following play, the kicking team took the field on the Tigers’ fourth down.
Todd Lancaster’s field goal kick from the 15-yard line was no good and the Liberators took possession with about seven minutes left in the first quarter.
The Tigers defense quickly brought the Liberators to fourth and seven on their 37-yard line and a deep punt from the Liberators landed at the 12-yard line.
After an incomplete throw from Nappe to Greg Smith and loss of yards as Pittsenbarger was brought down after a hand-off, the Tigers found themselves third and 17 at their 4-yard line.
The Tigers advanced with a completed pass from Nappe to Pittsenbarger, but it wasn’t enough for a first down as the Tigers found themselves fourth and five on the 18-yard line.
Pittsenbarger punted the ball for the Tigers, sending it to about Bolivar’s 42-yard line where the Liberators fumbled the ball but managed to get on top of it in time just before Cooper Berry could get there.
After a couple plays, Bolivar found themselves fourth and five at the 28-yard line.
As the Liberators went for a first down pass, Nappe blocked the ball for a turnover.
With less than a minute left in the first quarter, the Tigers advanced to the 44-yard line and were fourth and two as both teams entered the second quarter scoreless.
The Tigers started the second quarter with a punt to the 32-yard line.
With about 7 minutes left in the second quarter, Bolivar made it up the field to the one-yard line on their third down.
On the following play, a sack by Othic brought Bolivar to fourth and goal on the five-yard line.
Bolivar overcame the lost yardage as the Liberators ran the ball in for the first touchdown of the game with 6:25 left in the first half.
With Bolivar up 7-0, Warrensburg started its possession at the 19-yard line.
After a couple of complete passes from Nappe to Smith, the Tigers were first and 10 on the 39-yard line.
The following play, Nappe made a deep pass to Smith that was incomplete as a pass interference was called on the Liberator covering Smith, allowing the Tigers to move up to the 46-yard line and putting them first and 10.
After a few plays, the Tigers had some trouble gaining yardage as they found themselves third and 13 on the 39-yard line.
However, the Tigers quickly turned things around on the following play as Nappe made a touchdown pass to Pittsenbarger with 3:27 left in the first half.
After receiving the punt, Bolivar made a 40-yard gain running play, but the Liberators received a penalty for a false start on the next play bringing them to the 30-yard line.
A couple of plays later, a long pass was made to the end zone but Munsterman broke up the pass.
On the next play, with Bolivar fourth and seven on the 22-yard line, the Liberators completed a touchdown pass into the end zone.
As the Liberators went for their extra point kick, an offsides penalty was called on the Tigers.
Bolivar attempted a two-yard conversion with the yardage they gained from the penalty, but Kenny Hong brought down the runner, leaving the score at 13-7 with 1:22 left in the first half.
The Tigers found themselves at the 37-yard line after Bolivar’s punt and with a long pass from Nappe to Smith, the Tigers were first and 10 at the 17-yard line.
The following play, a pass from Nappe to Pittsenbarger brought the Tigers to first and goal on the three-yard line.
Nappe ran the ball into the endzone on the next play as the Tigers took a 14-13 lead with 42 seconds left in the quarter.
On the kick-off, the Liberators fumbled the ball on a line drive kick but recovered it before the Tigers could claim it.
After a couple of plays and a penalty called on Bolivar for illegal shifting, the Liberators were second and six at the 39-yard line with about 20 seconds left.
The Liberators made a rushed pass as the Tigers went in for the sack and the ball was caught by Chase Rylander at about the 30-yard line as the first half came to a close.
The Tigers kicked off to the Liberators at the start of the second half, where a fumble by the Liberators was recovered by Aiden Walker at the 28-yard line.
The Tigers were unable to score on the possession, advancing to the 20-yard line.
On Bolivar’s possession, the team advanced to the 22-yard line.
With the Liberators second and 10, a pass to a receiver right outside the end zone was picked off by Nappe at the two-yard line.
The Tigers advanced to the 13-yard line from deep on their side.
With the Tigers third and 10, the Liberators picked off a pass at about the 30-yard line and returned the ball into the end zone.
However, penalties were called following the interception, negating the touchdown and giving the Liberators possession at the 20-yard line.
After a few plays, Bolivar found themselves fourth and nine at the 19-yard line and made a good field goal kick to take a 16-14 lead with 2:32 left in the third quarter.
After the kick-off, Bryce Schooner made a return to the 40-yard line.
After a couple of plays, Nappe made a 45-yard completion pass to Smith to bring the Tigers to first and 10 at the 15-yard line.
On the following play, the Liberators intercepted a pass right outside the end zone, returning it to the 23-yard line with just over a minute left in the third quarter.
The Liberators let the time expire after advancing to the 34-yard line.
At the start of the fourth quarter, a missed snap resulted in a seven-yard loss for Bolivar.
The Tigers defense held off the Liberators and after a couple of plays, Bolivar found themselves fourth and 18 at the 25-yard line and went for a punt.
After a penalty called on Warrensburg for intentional grounding and a couple of incomplete passes, the Tigers were fourth and 24 at the 26-yard line and were forced to punt.
With the Liberators fourth and five at the 40-yard line, they ran the ball, but the Tigers’ defense brought him down before he could get the first down.
After a few plays, the Tigers were third and 14 at the 42-yard line.
Nappe threw a deep pass to Pittsenbarger for a 47-yard touchdown completion with 8:24 left in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers attempted a two-point conversion, but it was no good, leaving the Tigers ahead 20-16.
The Tigers defense went on to stop the Liberators from advancing past the midfield line as they retook possession.
Bolivar’s defense did their job as well, as the Tigers found themselves fourth and nine at the 51-yard line.
With the Tigers in punting position, a high snap caused a big yard loss as the Liberators were then first and 10 on the 19-yard line.
The Liberators advanced to the 9-yard line for a first down.
On the following play, Bolivar ran the ball in for a touchdown as the Liberators retook a 23-20 lead with 1:55 left in the game.
Bolivar’s kickoff traveled to the end zone, starting the Tigers at the 20-yard line.
After a couple of plays, the Tigers got a first down with a pass from Nappe to Smith at the 30-yard line.
The Tigers received another intentional grounding on the next play, making them second and 22 on the 18-yard line.
With less than a minute left in the game, Nappe’s next throw was picked off by the Liberators and returned to about the 25-yard line, but a flag was immediately thrown after the catch.
Pass interference was called on Bolivar.
The ball was placed at the 33-yard line with the Tigers second and eight.
Nappe’s next throw to Pittsenbarger brought the Tigers to a third down.
With 45 seconds left in the game, Nappe fired the ball to Pittsenbarger who shook a tackle and outran two other Liberators for a 68-yard touchdown completion.
With 33 seconds left in the game, the Tigers took a 27-23 lead.
With 16 seconds left in the game, Bolivar’s chances of a comeback were dashed as Pittsenbarger picked off a pass and ran the ball out of bounds.
