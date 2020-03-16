This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances throughout the high school winter sports season.
Male
Warrensburg basketball's Cooper Berry for being named to the Missouri River Valley Conference East All-Conference First-Team.
Knob Noster basketball's Iverson Sirom for being named to the Missouri River Valley Conference East All-Conference Second-Team.
Female
Warrensburg basketball's Sadie Misner for reaching 1,500 career points in her high school career.
Kingsville basketball's Casey Stout for her senior season with the Lady Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.