This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances throughout the high school winter sports season.
Male
Warrensburg basketball’s Shelby Pittsenbarger for being named a Missouri River Valley Conference West Honorable Mention.
Leeton basketball’s Noah Scrivener for being named to the Class 1 District 8 All-District Team.
Female
Crest Ridge basketball’s Cam Martin for her senior season with the Lady Cougars.
Warrensburg swimming’s Maddie Morgan for qualifying for the state swim meet.
