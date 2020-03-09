This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances throughout the high school winter sports season.
Male
Knob Noster basketball's Anthony Lopez for being named to the Class 3 District 10 All-District Team. Knob Noster finished the season 19-7.
Warrensburg basketball's Eli Nappe for being named to the KMZU Dream Team.
Female
Crest Ridge basketball's Kenna Brandes for her senior season with the Lady Cougars as the team made it to the state sectional round.
Leeton basketball's Rowan Schmidli for her sophomore season with the Lady Bulldogs.
