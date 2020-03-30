Well, this March has truly lived up to the madness associated with the third month of the year.
Just not in the way we usually think of it.
This time of year usually draws sports fans together as spring is in the air and college basketball teams are on a journey to etch their names into history.
March days are typically filled with basketball marathons before closing out the month with the start of a new baseball season.
Thursday, March 26, was a day I had been looking forward to - baseball's Opening Day.
But, as we all know, that did not happen.
Instead of a month full of buzzer-beating baskets, Cinderella stories and a new baseball season, we were in for so much more.
For a sports fan like myself, it was a month of shocking news and disappointment.
Don't get me wrong, it had to be done. Safety is the most important part of the decision.
It was still disappointing though.
Sports came to a standstill.
And not just at a national level.
It stretched all the way to high school athletics in Missouri.
Just days before extended school closures were announced, spring sports were getting started at the high school level.
My staff was out working on previews for the upcoming season.
All was right.
Before it came to a pause. Now we wait. Wait to see if we will get to see seniors in action during their final high school spring sports season.
The anticipation can even be overwhelming.
With that said though, I would prefer not to just sit and wait.
We must continue on the best we can.
So with that said, the Cliff Harris' Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris' Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week must continue on as well.
Since it's creation, Athlete of the Week has been limited to a single season at a time - fall, winter and spring.
But with all things considered, that is not really possible at this time.
So let's change it up.
Until we can get the spring sports season going, and hopefully we will, let's feature some of the best performances from the 2019-2020 sports seasons so far.
There have been a number of great performances.
Let's highlight those.
As we move forward with the Athlete of the Week voting, we will feature performances from throughout the fall and winter high school sports seasons.
Just as with the start of the new year, everyone has a chance to win the honor.
Did you win in the fall? You can win again.
But of course, only once during this "season."
Athlete of the Week will operate under this format until we are/if we are able to transition to voting for the spring sports season.
So have some fun.
Nominate your athletes at dsjnow.com.
I hope looking back at the sports action that has already taken place this year can hold us over until we can return to our normal programing.
