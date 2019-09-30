This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances from Sept. 23 through Sept. 29.
Male
Warrensburg football's Miles Moore as he took part in 40 of Warrensburg's 64 offensive plays against Pleasant Hill. He ran the ball 39 times for 258 yards. He recorded three scores in the win.
Crest Ridge football's Will Taylor for tossing four touchdowns as he went 7 of 11 for 170 yards.
Female
Knob Noster tennis' Chloe McDonnell for finishing first in the No. 3 singles division at the Bolivar tournament.
Holden cross country's Valorie Slack for finishing fourth in the White division at the first annual Gans Creek Classic with a time of 20:26.6.
