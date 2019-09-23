This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances from Sept. 16 through Sept. 21.
Male
Warrensburg football's Cory Conley for scoring his first varsity touchdown in a 48-12 win over Clinton as the Tigers finished non-conference play 4-0.
Knob Noster cross country's Sam Wilhelm as he won the Odessa Cross Country Classic with a time of 16:49, a full minute ahead of the next finisher.
Female
Knob Noster tennis' Ella Konrad as she remained perfect in MRVC East conference play with an 8-5 win over Higginsville at the No. 1 singles spot.
Holden softball's Maddie Sechrest as she tossed her first shutout of the season in a 15-0 win over Higginsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.