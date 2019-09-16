This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances from Sept. 8 through Sept. 14.
Male
Warrensburg swim's Zac Elliott as he took third in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:21.20 at a meet at Blue Springs South. He was also part of the 200-yard medley relay team that finished in 1:54.96 to finish third and make the state consideration cut line.
Knob Noster football's Jadis Williams as he scored four times in a 47-12 win over Crest Ridge at home. He has now scored four times in the first two contests of the season.
Female
Crest Ridge volleyball's Kenna Brandes for recording 25 digs, a single match school record, in a win over Adrian. The Lady Cougars are off to a 5-0 start this season.
Knob Noster softball's Estella Huntsman as the freshman hit four home runs in the past week. She hit a home run against Holden and Secman and two against Rosati-Kain.
