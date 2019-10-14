This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances from Oct. 7 through Oct. 12.
Male
Warrensburg swimming's Zac Elliott as he earned his official state qualifying time in the 100-yard breaststroke. He swam a 1:03.64 and is now in the top 15 in the state for Class 1. He was also part of the medley relay of Hayden Vernon, Christian Lockard and Ryan Sheets that swam a new best time of 1:49.33. They are now seeded 22nd for Class 1.
Crest Ridge football's David Siegfried as he recorded three catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Sweet Springs.
Female
Warrensburg golf's Montana Carter as she advance out of the Class 2 District 6 Tournament to the sectional round.
Holden cross country's Camille Gudde for finishing second at the Battle for Lexington Cross Country Meet.
