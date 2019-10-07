This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances from Sept. 29 through Oct. 5.
Male
Warrensburg cross country's Drew Belardo as the sophomore finished 51st out of 241 runners in the Kansas City Classic in 17:29.1.
Crest Ridge football's Kole Conard as he rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass in a win over St. Paul Lutheran.
Female
Knob Noster softball's Sadie Parks for throwing 11 shutout innings across three wins in three games for Knob Noster.
Warrensburg tennis' Jessica Snare for winning the No. 3 singles bracket and being part of the winning No. 2 doubles team at the Missouri River Valley Conference Tournament.
