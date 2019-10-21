This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances from Oct. 14 through Oct. 19.
Male
Warrensburg football's Corbin Cowick as he ran for 195 yards and two scores in a win over Excelsior Springs.
Holden football's Fred Frazier as he ran for 276 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Carrollton.
Female
Warrensburg softball's Abby Allnut as she reached all three times, a single and two walks, against Pleasant Hill.
Warrensburg Cross Country's Tabby Boldt as she won the Warrensburg Invitational for the third time.
